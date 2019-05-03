Lone Star Park's Connections to Kentucky Derby

By My Standards trains on the track during morning workouts in preparation for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2019, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Horse racing fans will flock to Lone Star Park on Saturday to watch the Kentucky Derby.

Among the horses they'll be cheering for is 'By My Standards' - a three-year-old with ties to Grand Prairie. Its trainer is Bret Calhoun who got his start at Lone Star Park and earned his way into the Kentucky Derby for the first time in his career thanks to a huge win at the Louisiana Derby.

"Bret's horse did an amazing job in winning the Louisiana Derby coming through tight quarters on the inside rail and fighting very gamely to the wire so he's shown just the kind of courage that you want to see from a Kentucky Derby candidate," said Scott Wells.

The Lone Star Park General Manager adding, "I was talking to his assistant Jay Severs the other day. They've had 14,000 starts that they've had and they've never got a horse like this before so that gives you an idea how rare an achievement it is and just to win the Louisiana Derby is really something but to win the Kentucky Derby, of course, would be icing on the cake."

'By My Standards' will start from post-position number 3 on Saturday. But he's not the only local horse with local ties to Grand Prairie. Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen also has a horse in the field.

Keep an eye out for 'Long Range Toddy' in the first leg of the horse racing's Triple Crown.