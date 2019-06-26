Dr. Katherine Harrington, a cardiac surgeon at Baylor Scott & White in Plano and a former soccer player at Stanford.

As the United States Women's Soccer Team continues to advance in the World Cup, a local surgeon plans to also travel to France to continue chasing her soccer dreams.

Dr. Katherine Harrington, a cardiac surgeon at Baylor Scott & White in Plano and a former soccer player at Stanford, will be playing with a group of former collegiate and professional soccer players.

Their team, the "Olympic Club" has a series of friendly matches set with French teams and also plans to attend the World Cup Championship.

"It's people from all different countries, everyone flies over, the amount of people and devotion is impressive," Harrington said about the World Cup atmosphere.

Local Surgeon, Soccer Player, Travels to World Cup

As the United States Women's Soccer Team continues to advance in the World Cup, a local surgeon plans to also travel to France to continue chasing her soccer dreams. (Published 3 minutes ago)

Harrington said her background in soccer has been a professional asset and something she often draws from in the operating room.

"Any team sport is good for a work environment, but specifically playing at such a high level gives you all the skills to do well," she said.