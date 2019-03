NBC 5's Paul Jones asked Steinberg to share his thoughts on working with the Dallas Cowboys' legendary signal caller during the early days of Aikman's pro career. (Published 30 minutes ago)

Leigh Steinberg will host a sports career conference at Southern Methodist University on Saturday.

"You have a whole generation that's excited about a career in sports,and yet no one is training them," said Steinberg, "Someone can go to law school or business school or sports marketing, and they learn the principles of those fields. But not the specific skill sets."

The legendary sports agent is hoping to fill in the gaps during his one-of-a-kind training session. Young people who are hoping to have a career in the sports industry will also have a chance to meet with other professionals who currently work in the sports industry.

Steinberg has roughly 30 NFL clients including league MVP Patrick Mahomes II. He also represented Troy Aikman when he played in the NFL.

NBC 5's Paul Jones asked Steinberg to share his thoughts on working with the Dallas Cowboys' legendary signal caller during the early days of Aikman's pro career.