The man involved in a January 2017 car crash with Ezekiel Elliott is suing the running back and the Dallas Cowboys for $20 million, alleging they conspired with Frisco police to "cover up the severity of the accident" so that Elliott could play in a divisional playoff game, according to a lawsuit amended Tuesday.

The lawsuit, which was initially filed in August 2018, says the team and police worked together to help Elliott avoid going through the league's concussion protocol before an upcoming playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

"If anyone had actually reported the impact of the accident and had Elliott been examined he would have most likely been placed in concussion protocol and out for the Dallas Cowboys upcoming playoff game," the lawsuit says.

Elliott played in the game and carried the ball 22 times for 125 yards.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 near the intersection of Gaylord Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway as Elliott was on his way to practice at The Star. Gaylord Parkway runs along the east side of the Cowboys' practice facility.

The playoff game, which the Cowboys lost, was played the following Sunday.

Elliott ran a red light and struck the passenger side of Hill's BMW 7 series, according to a police report. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Initially, the incident was described as a fender bender, but the crash caused $33,000 in damage to Hill's vehicle and ended up being written off as a total loss, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says Cowboys personnel arrived at the scene of the crash and spoke to Frisco police before "Hill even knew what was happening."

Elliott admitted fault at the scene and Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown told Hill the team would "take care of everything," according to the suit.

Hill filed a $1 million lawsuit in August 2018, at which time his lawyer told NBC 5 the money was to cover the cost of caring for injuries sustained in the crash.

The Cowboys were not named in the initial lawsuit.

A Dallas Cowboys spokesperson told NBC 5's Newy Scruggs Tuesday the team had no comment on the suit.

The Frisco Police Department has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Read the full lawsuit below.

NBC 5's Meredith Yeomans and Newy Scruggs contributed to this report.