Roland Lamah scored two goals and Mauro Diaz had three assists to help FC Dallas beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-2 on Saturday.

Maximiliano Urruti rifled a right-footer inside the near post past a diving David Bingham to give FC Dallas (4-1-4) a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute. Diaz tapped it to Urruti, who dribbled around a defender and finished from well outside the area.

Lamah doubled the advantage in the 44th, side-netting a feed from Diaz. Lamah, who perfectly timed his run, slipped behind the defense and put away a through-ball, which split two defenders, from Diaz.

Ola Kamara scored in the 47th minute to trim the Galaxy's deficit to 2-1, but Lamah headed home a high cross from Diaz in the 52nd before L.A.'s Emmanuel Boateng capped the scoring in the 83rd minute.

Los Angeles (3-6-1) has lost four consecutive games.

FC Dallas' Reto Ziegler got his second yellow card for unsporting behavior and left the game in the 73rd.