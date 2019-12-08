Kent State, Utah State to Meet in Frisco Bowl - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Kent State, Utah State to Meet in Frisco Bowl

Kent State will play Utah State on Dec. 20, 2019 in the Frisco Bowl

By Associated Press

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    Head coach Sean Lewis of the Kent State Golden Flashes watches his team warm up prior to their game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama.

    Kent State will face Utah State in the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 20.

    The Aggies are in the postseason for the eighth time in nine years while the Golden Flashes are making just their third bowl appearance in school history and their first since 2012.

    Kent State was the only FBS school that earned bowl eligibility by winning its final three games, and had to rally from a 27-6 fourth-quarter deficit against bowl-bound Buffalo for one of those victories.

    Utah State is led by Jordan Love, who began the season as a darkhorse Heisman Trophy contender.

