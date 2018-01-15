Katie Uhlaender Joins Team USA in Pyeongchang

She is a three-time U.S. Winter Olympian in skeleton figures. Now Katie Uhlaender is pursing a new sport. NBC 5's Pat Doney has the story. (Published Monday, July 27, 2015)

Texas' own Katie Uhlaender will once again join Team USA for the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next month.



Team USA announced Monday that Uhlaender, who grew up in Central Texas, will join Kendall Wesenberg, Matt Antoine and John Daly for the U.S. Olympic Skeleton Team.

Uhlaender, a three-time Olympian, finished sixth at the 2006 Torino Games, 11th at the 2010 Vancouver Games and fourth at the 2014 Sochi Games - behind a since-banned Russian athlete.

“This is an experienced and talented group of athletes selected to the skeleton team and each is capable of bringing home a medal,” said USABS CEO Darrin Steele. "These four athletes have overcome many challenges over the last quad and have risen above them time after time. They have grit and are determined to lay it on the line and give it all they’ve got in Korea, so we expect big things.”

What's Next for Olympian Katie Uhlaender

Three time Olympian Katie Uhlaender talks family, working with veterans and RIO 2016. (Published Friday, June 19, 2015)

Men’s skeleton will kick things off Feb. 15-16, followed by women’s skeleton on Feb. 16-17.

