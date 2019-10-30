Josh Hamilton Arrested, Accused of Felony Injury to a Child

Former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton was arrested Wednesday, accused hitting one of his daughters with an open hand and closed fist while yelling and swearing at her, police say.

Hamilton, who lives in Keller, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail Wednesday on a charge of felony injury to a child. He was released at 3:16 p.m. after posting $35,000 bond.

According to a Tarrant County arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, the charge stems from a alleged late-September incident in which Hamilton, 38, physically abused one of his three daughters.

Hamilton's two other daughters were in the house at the time of the reported incident, according to the affidavit.

The abuse allegedly began after one of the girls made a comment that upset the former ballplayer on the morning of Sept. 30. The affidavit said Hamilton responded by throwing a full water bottle at his daughter, while swearing and yelling, according to the affidavit.

Hamilton then approached the girl, grabbed a chair which she had her feet propped up on and threw it, the affidavit said. The girl told authorities she was able to mostly move out of the way, but was still struck by part of the chair, which broke.

The affidavit said Hamilton then carried the girl to her room, tossed her down on her bed, pinned her head against the bed and hit her on the legs with an open hand and a closed fist.

After he stopped hitting his daughter, Hamilton is quoted in the affidavit as saying, "I hope you go in front of the (explicit) judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don't have to see you anymore and you don't ever have to come to my house again."

When Hamilton left the room, he told his daughter to get her things together for school, to which she said her belongings were already in the car. Hamilton, again quoted in the affidavit, replied, "Well, aren't you just the perfect child?"

According to NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News, court records show Hamilton's ex-wife, Katie Hamilton, sought a protective order in early October on behalf of one of their three daughters.

Hamilton played for the Rangers from 2009-12 and in 2015. He played for the Los Angeles Angels from 2013-14. The Rangers inducted Hamilton into their Hall of Fame before an August game against the Minnesota Twins.

The team issued a statement on the allegations Wednesday afternoon.

"The Texas Rangers take the issue of family violence very seriously. We are aware of the situation involving Josh Hamilton. Since this is an ongoing legal matter, we have no further comment.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.