Jerry Jones to Receive Ring of Excellence This Weekend

Jerry Jones will be honored during this weekend's Dallas Cowboys game.



The recent Pro Hall of Fame inductee will be honored during halftime of the Cowboys game against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles as he receives his Ring of Excellence.



“Folks, obviously to have had the chance to be a part of this great game, use whatever skills that might work to help move the ball forward, I leave you tonight with one last thank you," Jones said in his Enshrinement speech in August. "It's for you, the fans. I'm a fan. You're the heartbeat of the game. And the Dallas Cowboy fans are the greatest fans on earth. But I love Giant fans. I love Eagle fans. I love Redskin fans. I love Massillon High School fans here. I love McKinley fans right here in town. You're here tonight because you love the game. Guys, I'm here because I love it, too.”

In addition, Tony Dorsett (Class of 1994), Michael Irving (Class of 2007), Bob Lilly (Class of 1980), Mel Renfro (Class of 1996), Emmitt Smith (Class of 2010), Roger Staubach (Class of 1985), Randy White (Class of 1994) and Rayfield Wright (Class of 2006) will be presented with their Ring of Excellence during a pregame reception.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 P.M. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.



The Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence is one of three iconic symbols that represent the elite status of being a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



All of the Hall of Famers received the Hall of Fame Gold Jacket and unveiled his Bronzed Bust during their respective Enshrinement Ceremonies.

As part of the partnership between the Hall of Fame and Kay Jewelers, all living members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame will receive the new Ring of Excellence that was designed by Kay Jewelers in 2013.



At the end of this season, every living Hall of Famer will have received the new Ring of Excellence.

