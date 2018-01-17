Johnson's 'How Bout Them Cowboys' Exclamation Hits 25-Year Anniversary - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Johnson's 'How Bout Them Cowboys' Exclamation Hits 25-Year Anniversary

By Frank Heinz

Published at 11:44 AM CST on Jan 17, 2018 | Updated at 11:53 AM CST on Jan 17, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Johnson's 'How Bout Them Cowboys' Exclamation Hits 25-Year Anniversary
    The Dallas Morning News
    The front page of The Dallas Morning News' Sports Day from Jan. 18, 1993.

    Those were the days.

    It's been 25 years, to the day, since former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson yelled out "How 'bout them Cowboys?!" following the team's win in the 1993 NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

    The win put the team in Super Bowl XXVII, the first of three they'd win over the next four seasons.

    Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2017Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2017

    Cowboys fans haven't seen much playoff success since the 90s, but many still utter Johnson's famous phrase when the team performs well.

    Click here to read more about that jubilant day from The Dallas Morning News' special contributor Kristi Scales or share your memories in the comments below.

    Inside the 2017 Dallas Cowboys Family CookbookInside the 2017 Dallas Cowboys Family Cookbook

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices