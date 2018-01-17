The front page of The Dallas Morning News' Sports Day from Jan. 18, 1993.

Those were the days.

It's been 25 years, to the day, since former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson yelled out "How 'bout them Cowboys?!" following the team's win in the 1993 NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The win put the team in Super Bowl XXVII, the first of three they'd win over the next four seasons.

Cowboys fans haven't seen much playoff success since the 90s, but many still utter Johnson's famous phrase when the team performs well.

Click here to read more about that jubilant day from The Dallas Morning News' special contributor Kristi Scales or share your memories in the comments below.

