Jimmy Kimmel predicted it would be "the worst basketball game ever."

He may have been right.

Hundreds of fans watched what can only be described as some really bad basketball Saturday at Texas Southern University as Kimmel faced Sen. Ted Cruz in the Blobfish Basketball Classic. After about 80 minutes, Cruz finally won by two points.

They were supposed to play to to 15, but after 40 minutes, Kimmel and Cruz agreed to make it a little easier.

