Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Throwback Chevrolet, walks on stage during driver intros for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 01, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina.

One of NASCAR's greatest drivers, Jimmie Johnson, says next season will be his last full season behind the wheel.

The driver made the announcement in a video posted to his Twitter page with the hashtag #Chasing8. Johnson's seven NASCAR championships are tied for the most with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt.

Johnson said he was thankful for 18 years racing in NASCAR and that he was looking forward to the 2020 season before announcing it will be his last full season as a NASCAR driver.

"I know what this team is capable of an I hope 2020 is the best yet," Johnson said.

NBCSports said Johnson's contract expires after the 2020 season but that in October Ally extended the sponsorship of his No. 48 car through 2023.

The announcement comes just three days after the end of the Cup season.

Over his 18 year career, Johnson found more success in North Texas than any other Cup driver.

TMS said Johnson's seven wins at the speedway "are the most of any Cup series driver here, and he's the only driver to win a single Cup Series race here four consecutive years (AAA Texas 500 2012-2015)."

Track officials said Johnson was so good in Texas that he finished in the top five in 48% percent of his 33 races and that he won the pole twice.