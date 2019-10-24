Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with his wife Gene Jones at their home in Highland Park, Texas on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys will participate in the pregame festivities before the Thomas Jefferson High School homecoming football game against Spruce High School on Saturday.

The Jones family will make an announcement that will address the needs of the Thomas Jefferson High School football program and athletic facilities in the wake of the storm that struck North Dallas on Sunday evening.

Charles Haley, Dallas Cowboys alumni and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, will address the Thomas Jefferson football team before the start of the game. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the team mascot will also be in attendance to lend support to the students, coaches, and staff.

Thomas Jefferson High School's homecoming game was rescheduled due to storm damage. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at 3815 Spring Valley Road in Addison.

According to the Dallas Cowboys, after Sunday's severe storms and tornadoes, the team has partnered with The Salvation Army to aid those impacted by Sunday's storms and tornadoes. The funds raised through the Dallas Cowboys 50/50 Raffle benefiting The Salvation Army will also be earmarked for tornado disaster relief.