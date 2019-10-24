Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys To Attend TJHS Homecoming Game - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

THE CENTER OF THE DALLAS COWBOYS UNIVERSE

Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys To Attend TJHS Homecoming Game

Jerry Jones, his family, and the Dallas Cowboys will make an announcement regarding Thomas Jefferson High School's needs after Sunday's severe storms

By Hannah Jones

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys To Attend TJHS Homecoming Game
    NBC 5 News
    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with his wife Gene Jones at their home in Highland Park, Texas on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

    Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys will participate in the pregame festivities before the Thomas Jefferson High School homecoming football game against Spruce High School on Saturday.

    The Jones family will make an announcement that will address the needs of the Thomas Jefferson High School football program and athletic facilities in the wake of the storm that struck North Dallas on Sunday evening.

    Charles Haley, Dallas Cowboys alumni and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, will address the Thomas Jefferson football team before the start of the game. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the team mascot will also be in attendance to lend support to the students, coaches, and staff.

    Thomas Jefferson High School's homecoming game was rescheduled due to storm damage. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at 3815 Spring Valley Road in Addison.

    Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2019

    Photos: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2019
    Getty Images

    According to the Dallas Cowboys, after Sunday's severe storms and tornadoes, the team has partnered with The Salvation Army to aid those impacted by Sunday's storms and tornadoes. The funds raised through the Dallas Cowboys 50/50 Raffle benefiting The Salvation Army will also be earmarked for tornado disaster relief.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices