Blue Star - Dallas-Fort Worth Dallas Cowboys Blog

Jerry Jones Would Write 'Embarrassing' Size Check to Win Another Super Bowl

"It would be obscene," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan

By Shan and RJ 105.3 The Fan

Published 58 minutes ago

    Jerry Jones Discusses Cutting Preseason Games From 4 to 2

    During the Jerry Jones Show Tuesday morning, Jones discussed cutting the number of preseason games and increasing the regular season. He also talked about food and beer prices at AT&T Stadium and how much he would pay, if he could, to win another Super Bowl. (Published 2 hours ago)

    How badly does Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones want to win another Super Bowl?

    Cowboys team owner and General Manager Jerry Jones spoke with The Fan's Shan & RJ show and said the size of the check he would be willing to write for another Super Bowl win would be "embarrassing."

    Jones also talks about cutting down the number of preseason games from four to two and increasing regular season games from 16 to 18. And, don't expect Jones to lower prices for food and beer at AT&T Stadium.

    Watch the video above to hear the full audio from our media partners at 105.3 The Fan and click here for more.

