Cowboys owner Jerry Jones answers questions for reporters during a press conferences at the training camp in Oxnard, Cali., Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says that he won't distance the team from Papa John's pizza despite its founder and former CEO's use of a racist slur.

At Wednesday's State of the Cowboys press conference to kick off training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Jones pointed out that the team does more than endorse the pizza brand: it owns stores in Texas.

He even called the team "the face of Papa John's" in those stores.

