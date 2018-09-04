Jerry Jones Talks Cuts, Reasons for Waiving Bailey

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says for All-Pro kicker Dan Bailey, it wasn't necessarily what he did or didn't do to get waived from the team after a 7-year run, but what the other kicker did do. (Published 2 hours ago)

"We're so appreciative of Dan and his career with the Cowboys. His contributions have been immense" said team owner Jerry Jones as he explained his thoughts on the recent Cowboys team cuts, to get down to the required 53-man roster, on his weekly radio show with The Fan's Shan & RJ show.

