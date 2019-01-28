Kellen Moore is reportedly the favorite to succeed Scott Linehan as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator. NBC 5’s Pat Doney, Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor and the Dallas Morning News’ Jon Machota discuss what new ideas the former Boise State quarterback could bring to the Dallas offense in the 2019 season. (Published Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019)

For awhile Sunday, it looked like Jason Garrett would coach the first Pro Bowl team to ever get shut out.

Alas, Dak Prescott threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Atlanta’s Austin Hooper 9:04 left in the fourth quarter to avoid the humiliation.

The AFC beat the NFC 26-7, but Garrett’s offense -- even in a worthless exhibition -- looked as bad as it did during the regular the game. In a game where neither team put forth much effort or demonstrated a desire to play any defense the NFC offense managed just 148 yards and 3.3 yards per play.

The NFC was 1-10 on third down and totaled just two plays of more than 20 yards.

Garrett Proud of Team After Rebound From Slow Start

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett says he's proud of the way the team rebounded from a 3-5 start to go 7-1 the rest of the way and reach the NFC Divisional round. For more video, visit DallasCowboys.com and NFL.com. (Published Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019)

Pathetic.

The game did, however, give Kellen Moore an opportunity to get familiar with the mechanics of calling plays, something he’s expected to do this season.

Considering, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley rushed the passer on one third-down play and Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey caught a touchdown pass, the game wasn’t that serious.

Then again, the Cowboys’ offense was pathetic much of the year, which is why Scott Linehan lost his job.

Moore, the favorite to replace him, has been lauded for having a creative mind that will maximize the Cowboys’ offense.

We’ll see.

Does Jerry Jones Still Have the Desire to Win?

Does Jerry Jones still have the fire to win like in the Cowboys’ glory days of the 1990s? NBC 5’s Pat Doney, Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor and the Dallas Morning News’ Jon Machota explain why the Hall of Fame owner’s actions during the 2018 season suggest he is still in it to win it. (Published Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019)

No one knows because the 30-year-old has never called plays at any level. Heck, he’s only been a quarterbacks coach for one season.

He's a guy that people always said he can't do this or can't do that, but he's the winningest quarterback in college football history," Prescott told the Dallas Morning News last week said. "You can say it's college, but he's made a career for himself in the NFL for a long time because of how he knows the game, how quick he is at processing the information, seeing defenses, learning and knowing what is happening offensively and defensively.

"He's just got the mind for it."

Moore will probably have the fate of Garrett’s employment on his play-sheet because there’s no one left for Garrett to fire.

After the 2017 season, the Cowboys added a new wide receivers, offensive line, tight ends and quarterbacks coach.

Now, Linehan is out.

Breaking Down Cowboys' Crucial Offseason Decisions

The Cowboys enter the offseason with big decisions to make on the futures of Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence, Byron Jones and Ezekiel Elliott. NBC 5’s Pat Doney, Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor and the Dallas Morning News’ Jon Machota break down the top priorities as Dallas puts together a roster for the 2019 season. (Published Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019)

There’s no one left to fire on the offensive staff if Moore and Jon Kitna, who’s expected to be named quarterbacks coach, cant fix what ails a unit that finished 22nd in the NFL In points (21.2) and yards (343.8).

Garrett has a year left on the five-year, $30 million deal he signed after the 2014 season. Jones seems intent on making him earn a new deal with another playoff season in 2019, which makes sense.

After all, the Cowboys have not had consecutive 10-win seasons or playoff appearances since 1995 and 1996. They have won just two playoff games in his eight full seasons as head coach.

Having a lame duck status might bother some coaches, but it shouldn’t bother Garrett. Remember, he’s the dude who lives in the moment.

He’s focused on having a good meeting, followed by a good practice, followed by yet another good meeting. He’s much more focused on today than tomorrow or yesterday, so his contract status won’t be a distraction.

Good.

Newy's Biggest Concern About Moore Getting Coordinator Job

Kellen Moore is the frontrunner to succeed Scott Linehan as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs shares his biggest concern if Dallas gives the 30-year-old coach a promotion. (Published Monday, Jan. 21, 2019)

Although Garrett refused to discuss any staff changes at the Pro Bowl, Moore installed the offense and Kitna worked with the quarterbacks.

That’s just silly.

Owner Jerry Jones has already said Kitna has been added to the staff, and Vice President has alluded to it.

No harm would come from Garrett talking about the merits of Moore or Kitna - even if he didn’t want to acknowledge their roles on the staff.

Instead, he told reporters that he didn’t want to add to the noise surrounding the team. That’s odd because Garrett has forever claimed he doesn’t pay attention to anything that happens outside of The Star.

Hmmmm.

Newy: Beasley Needs to Move On From the Cowboys

Cole Beasley caused a stir when he tweeted that the Cowboys' front office "pushes" who gets the ball on offense and that he "hasn't been a huge priority in that regard." NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs explains why a fresh start for the wide receiver would be best for him and Dallas. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019)

Perhaps, he’s feeling the pressure of expectations for the first time as the Cowboys’ coach.

It would make sense because he’s smart enough to understand he’s the next coach to be fired if Moore can’t improve the Cowboys’ offense.