You don’t like Kellen Moore, who’s probably going to be named the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator sooner rather than later, and that’s OK.

You didn’t like his football daddy -- former Cowboys’ play-caller Scott Linehan, who was fired Friday -- so you don’t like him.

You figure he’s going to create simplistic game plans with little motion and shifting just like Linehan did.

You assume he’s not going to give Ezekiel Elliott the ball enough in the red zone or weaponize Dak Prescott by letting him run more.

You might be right. Or you might be wrong.

No one knows.

Not Jerry Jones. Not Stephen Jones. Not Garrett.

Nobody knows because he’s never done it.

Here’s what you should know, he’s the son of a high school coach who spent his entire life preparing for this moment.

He played quarterback at Boise St., and compiled a 50-3 record, while finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2010.

We all know the kind of wild-and-crazy offense the Broncos have run over the years. Some of that has to have influenced Moore, and perhaps we’ll see it in 2019 with the Cowboys.

“On any staff you have people who aren't in charge that feel differently about concepts, but they're also, they're deferential," said vice president Stephen Jones told reporters on Tuesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. "We believe that some of the young guys, given the opportunity to put some of their concepts into play, will cause change.

“You see it around the league with some of the young, talented coaches. When they get opportunities, they run things a little differently."

Zac Taylor, the Rams’ quarterbacks coach, is about to become Cincinnati’s head coach.

He’s never even been called plays. Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson didn’t call plays either as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator.

Neither did Matt Nagy when he succeeded Pederson as the Chiefs’ play-caller.

Well, Pederson won a Super Bowl in his second season as Eagles’ coach and Nagy led Chicago to a 12-4 record and NFC North title.

Teams are looking for young, creative offensive minds these days. All of them have relatively flimsy resumes.

Moore fits that profile.

Talk to folks who matter the most in the Cowboys’ organization and they’ve been praising Moore’s intelligence and creativity since he joined the team as a backup quarterback in 2015.

There’s a reason they made him quarterbacks coach last year after he retired. And there’s a reason they kept him, while firing Linehan.

He has a good relationship with Prescott and the Cowboys think he can help maximize the quarterback’s talent - something Linehan couldn’t do.

“Kellen is very unique to be as young as he is, fresh off of playing," Jerry Jones told reporters Tuesday at the Senior Bowl. "He's really made quite a splash, quite an impression."

The single most important job the Cowboys have this offseason is to create an offense that gives Prescott a chance to succeed and takes advantage of his skill set.

Prescott struggled early but played his best football over the last 11 games of the season as the Cowboys went from 3-5 to 10-6.

He completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 268.5 yards a game with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions in the last 11 games.

Moore gets credit for some of that improvement.

Still, Dallas went 2-4 in the six games they gained fewer than 300 yards and they were 1-6 in games they scored fewer than 20 points.

They finished the season 22nd in the NFL in points (21.2) and yards (343.8).

"The number one priority is to have somebody who's going to be bringing out the best of Dak," Stephen Jones told reporters Tuesday. "Utilize his skills the best, be able to do things that help us improve on the offensive side.

"You have to take note when the final four teams in the playoffs were the four highest scoring teams in the NFL. We weren’t one of them.”

The Cowboys hope Moore can change that.