During his daily news conference, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett wished former first round draft pick Vidauntae "Taco" Charlton the best after the team gave him "a new opportunity" and put him on waivers Wednesday, ending his run with the team.

"We made that decision yesterday with Taco to release him really in the best interest of our football team. We really wish him nothing but the best going forward unfortunately it didn't work out the way we want it to. It'll give him an opportunity to go somewhere else and we'll move on as a team."

After being placed on the inactive list for the team's first two games of the season, Charlton tweeted from his @TheSupremeTaco account, "Free Me," on Monday -- and then thought better of the tweet, apparently, and deleted it.

NBC 5's Newy Scruggs said he asked a team source why it didn't work out for the former first round pick (28th overall) and the response was one word -- "soft."

Back in Thursday's news conference, Garrett was asked what the team missed in their evaluation of the Michigan defensive end back in 2017.

"I don't want to go too deep into this," Garrett said. "We made the decision yesterday, again in the best interest of our team. Our focus is on the Dolphins."

When pressed if something happened recently with Charlton that changed their opinion of him as a player or if it was his overall body of work, Garrett responded, "Yeah, overall evaluation was in the best interest of our team."

In his two seasons in Dallas, Charlton started seven of 27 games played and tallied four sacks and one forced fumble. He looked better in preseason action this year where he recorded two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, all against the Texans.

As a final attempt to learn more, Garrett was asked if they were disappointed that a first round pick didn't find more success on the team. Garrett simply repeated his previous statements.

"Unfortunately it didn't work out with Taco. We drafted him in the first round for a reason. Unfortunately it didn't work out and we made the decision yesterday to give him a new opportunity and we'll move on as a team and get focused on the Dolphins."

As of this writing, Charlton has not been picked up by another team.

