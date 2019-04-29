Jason Aldean to Hold Final Country Concert at Globe Life Park Oct. 11 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Jason Aldean to Hold Final Country Concert at Globe Life Park Oct. 11

    Jason Aldean to Hold Final Country Concert at Globe Life Park Oct. 11
    Country singer Jason Aldean will hold the final country concert at Globe Life Park this fall when he brings his 2019 Ride All Night Tour to North Texas on Oct. 11.

    The show was announced Monday and is one of a number of concerts being held in the venue this year -- the final season for the Texas Rangers to call the stadium home.

    Aldean, who will be joined at the ballpark by Kane Brown and Carly Pearce, has hosted capacity crowds at MLB ballparks before.

    "We've shut a few places down in our time, but never a stadium," laughed Aldean. "But seriously, being the last Country concert ever is pretty cool and I know we'll be sure that it's an unforgettable night."

    Bill Joel will play the final show at the venue the following night, on Oct. 12. Paul McCartney will play a show this summer on June 14.

    General sale tickets for Aldean go on sale May 10 at 10 a.m. Citi card members can take advantage of a pre-sale on May 7 at noon.

