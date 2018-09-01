JJT: Dallas Cowboys Offense Analysis

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys smile during warm ups before the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys made a bevy of moves to reach the NFL-mandated deadline to cut their roster to 53 players. Here’s my position-by-position analysis of the moves they made.

Quarterback

The Cowboys decided to keep three quarterbacks, even though backup Cooper Rush and Mike White, a fifth-round pick, didn't do much to distinguish themselves in training camp. I'd still upgrade the position because the season ends if Dak Prescott gets hurt.

Running Back

Bo Scarbrough, a seventh-round pick, and Darius Jackson didn't do enough to distinguish themselves, so the Cowboys are going with only two running backs -- Ezekiel Elliott and Rod Smith -- and a fullback Jamize Olawale. Dallas will add a runner to the roster or practice squad this week.

Wide Receiver

It came as a surprise that the Cowboys decided to cut Deonte Thompson and Lance Lenoir and keep Noah Brown, who has missed much of training camp with a hamstring injury. Brown is a core special teams player, but he's a physical blocker in the running game and a smart player who can do a lot of things the Cowboys need done.

Allen Hurns, Cole Beasley and Tavon Austin can all play in the slot, and when you add Terrance Williams and Michael Gallup it's a versatile group. One of the keys will be whether Beasley and Austin can make plays on the outside -- not just in the slot.

Thompson signed a one-year, $1 million deal in the offseason, but missed much of training camp with an Achilles' injury.

Tight End

Geoff Swaim is the only member of this group that you could say had a solid training camp, but the Cowboys kept all four tight ends on the roster. Enigmatic Rico Gathers, arrested for marijuana possession Friday evening, has an abundance of talent, but the coaching staff hasn't figured out how to tap into it.

Gathers plays with a lot of confidence as a receiver, but the Cowboys want him to be a better blocker. Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones want the coaching staff to focus on what Gathers can do instead of what he can't do. Blake Jarwin made few plays, if any, during training camp and fourth-round pick Dalton Schultz has struggled as a blocker, while posing little threat as a receiver.

Offensive Line

There weren't many surprises in this group. Guards Kadeem Edwards and Parker Ehinger, acquired from Kansas City on Friday, along with tackle Cam Fleming, who had a disappointing training camp, will be the backups. This is one of the best offensive lines in the NFL even without Travis Frederick.

