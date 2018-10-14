JJT: 10 Thoughts on the Cowboys' Win Over Jacksonville

Here are NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's 10 thoughts on the Cowboys' 40-7 win over Jacksonville.

1. Dak Prescott passed for only 183 yards, but he threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another 82 yards and a touchdown. More important, he threw the ball downfield enough that Cole Beasley had 101 yards receiving, the first 100-yard receiver Dallas has had this season. He controlled the game, made good decisions and directed an efficient offensive performance.

2. The Cowboys scored on eight of 11 possessions against a defensive unit that had allowed justice six touchdowns in its first five games and three of those occurred last week against Kansas City. Dallas scored a season-high four touchdowns and Brett Maher made four field goals.

3. Prescott carried a career-high 11 times for a career-high 82 yards. The Cowboys don't need him to be Michael Vick or Cam Newton, but they need him to be aggressive about running. The Cowboys called some designed runs -- read options and even a QB Power -- but he was also aggressive about leaving the pocket, and gaining two or three yards, when he couldn't find a receiver.

Prescott had four designed runs and seven scrambles, including a 28-yard jaunt that was one of the game's biggest plays.

4. Beasley, who tied career highs in receptions (nine) and touchdowns (two), ended a 44-game streak without a 100-yard game on Sunday. He finished with 101 yards receiving, including touchdown catches of 17 and nine yards -- not bad considering he entered the game with 17 catches for 193 yards and no touchdowns.

5. Maliek Collins had his first sack of the season in the second quarter and Randy Gregory added a sack in the fourth quarter. It was the first sack of the season for each player. Collins' sack was critical because it occurred on third down with Dallas leading 10-0 in the second quarter and ended Jacksonville's best drive of the game to that point.

6. Gregory played his best game of the season with three tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a sack. The coaching staff said Gregory was starting to make progress in practice and games and that it was only a matter of time until it showed on the field.

7. Ezekiel Elliott ended a three-game streak without a touchdown -- the longest of his career -- with a 15-yard touchdown run off left tackle. It was supposed to go off right tackle, but Jacksonville followed Beasley's motion to the right, so Elliott took it left where there was only one defender until he hit the secondary. Elliott finished with 24 carries for 106 yards, including two runs of 20 yards or more.

8. The Cowboys' defensive held Jacksonville to 204 yards and 10 first downs. Blake Bortles passed for just 149 yards on 26 attempts, and only two of the Jaguars 47 plays gained 20 yards or more. Dallas also forced turnovers on consecutive possessions for the first time this season.

9. Kicker Brett Maher has made 14 straight field goals since missing his first attempt in Carolina. He made kicks of 50, 46, 32 and 55 yards against Jacksonville.

10. Jalen Ramsey had no impact on the game. He made four tackles and broke up one pass. He nearly made a nifty interception at the goal line with Dallas leading 24-7, but was ruled to have stepped out of bounds. Two plays later, Maher kicked a 46-yard field goal to make it 27-7.