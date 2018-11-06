JJT: 10 Thoughts on the Cowboys Loss to the Titans

The Dallas Cowboys stumbled against the Tennessee Titans 28-14 in front of a national television audience. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs explains why head coach Jason Garrett is officially on the hot seat after Monday night's loss. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dallas has now lost consecutive games and its chances of making the playoffs just became a lot more difficult. Here are NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor’s 10 thoughts on the Cowboys' 28-14 loss to Tennessee:

1. We're going to look back at this game as the one that eventually got Jason Garrett fired. The Cowboys had two weeks to prepare and their offense looked as stagnant as ever. It failed to gain more than 300 yards or score more than 14 points. Garrett is an offensive coach with no idea how to fix what ails his team.

2. Dak Prescott passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and he had a 99.3 passer rating. But his job is to protect the football and his two turnovers were killers. He's 20-1 as a starter, when he doesn't turn the ball over. This a troubling trend that must stop now. That's three lost fumbles and an interception in the past two games.

3. Owner Jerry Jones must be steaming. He and Stephen Jones believe this team has enough talent to make the playoffs, which is why he gave up a first-round pick for Amari Cooper this season. At this point, Garrett is going to give Jones no option but to fire him, if he can't turn this season around.

4. Amari Cooper was a big part of the passing game, but for the most part the Cowboys didn't force the ball to him. It was a solid debut -- he caught five passes for 58 yards and a touchdown -- but Prescott did throw an interception trying to force the ball to him in double coverage in the end zone.

5. Backup defensive lineman Daniel Ross, playing primarily because David Irving sprained his ankle in practice and missed the game and Randy Gregory was out as he recovers from arthroscopic knee surgery, had a strong game with three tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hit.

6. Sean Lee pulled his left hamstring running downfield in coverage. It's the kind of injury that will probably force Lee, who had played only 39 percent of the snaps (174) entering the game, to miss several weeks.

7. The Cowboys' defense forced two turnovers in the first quarter for the first time this season. Dallas turned it into only seven points, which allowed Tennessee to stay in the game.

8. The Titans had one of the NFL's worst offenses, but they totaled 340 yards, 24 first downs and a season-high 28 points. They had been averaging 280 yards, 16 first downs and 15 points. They also converted 11 of 14 third downs (79 percent). Unbelievable.

9. The Cowboys had allowed a league-low 17 completions of 20 yards or more. The Titans had a league-low 11 completions of 20 yards or more. So, of course, they had completions of 26, 36 and 37 yards. Two of those receptions led to touchdowns.

10. The Cowboys have lost 10 straight games when trailing entering the fourth quarter.