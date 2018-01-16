Is the Drew Pearson Curse Over in Minnesota?

Former Cowboys receiver and Big Game Sunday analyst Drew Pearson discusses his reaction from the final play in the Minnesota Vikings playoff win over the New Orleans Saints and how it reminds him of his own Hail Mary Catch in Minnesota. (Published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018)

Drew Pearson has an appreciation for the misery Vikings fans have endured.

He should, since he has an iconic hand in their suffering.

So when Minnesota’s Stefon Diggs took a desperation heave from Case Keenum to score the winning touchdown against New Orleans as time expired, Pearson began to celebrate. The receiver who put a dagger in the heart of Vikings fans with his Hail Mary reception from Roger Staubach knows it’s been a long, hard 42 years.

Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

