Is the Drew Pearson Curse Over in Minnesota?

Drew Pearson has an appreciation for the misery Vikings fans have endured.
He should, since he has an iconic hand in their suffering.
So when Minnesota’s Stefon Diggs took a desperation heave from Case Keenum to score the winning touchdown against New Orleans as time expired, Pearson began to celebrate. The receiver who put a dagger in the heart of Vikings fans with his Hail Mary reception from Roger Staubach knows it’s been a long, hard 42 years.
