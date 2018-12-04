Is Bar That Served Josh Brent Liable for Crash, Teammates 2012 Death? - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Is Bar That Served Josh Brent Liable for Crash, Teammates 2012 Death?

By Jennifer Emily - The Dallas Morning News

Published 53 minutes ago

    All Dressed in White
    Josh Brent, left, faces intoxication manslaughter charges related to the death of teammate and friend Jerry Brown Jr.

    After Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jerry Brown was killed in a drunken-driving crash, his mother forgave the driver — his teammate Josh Brent.

    That forgiveness led jurors to sentence Brent to probation instead of prison time. But this week, Brown’s parents will ask jurors during a civil trial to cast blame for what happened. They say the Beamers club where the Cowboys partied is liable for the crash for serving too much alcohol to Brent.

    Jury selection is slated to begin Monday. Testimony should start Wednesday.

    Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

