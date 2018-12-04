Josh Brent, left, faces intoxication manslaughter charges related to the death of teammate and friend Jerry Brown Jr.

After Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jerry Brown was killed in a drunken-driving crash, his mother forgave the driver — his teammate Josh Brent.

That forgiveness led jurors to sentence Brent to probation instead of prison time. But this week, Brown’s parents will ask jurors during a civil trial to cast blame for what happened. They say the Beamers club where the Cowboys partied is liable for the crash for serving too much alcohol to Brent.

Jury selection is slated to begin Monday. Testimony should start Wednesday.

