Instant Analysis: Cowboys vs. Washington

Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks on in the second quarter of the game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Oct. 21, 2018 in Landover, Maryland.

Here's NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's instant analysis of the Cowboys' 20-17 loss to Washington.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboys wasted a good defensive performance and an opportunity to claim first place all alone in the NFC East with yet another shoddy offensive performance on the road. Now, the Cowboys (3-4) can spend the week, once again, trying to figure out what's wrong with their offense on the road. Dallas, two games back of Washington in the loss column, seems destined to miss the playoffs this season.

TURNING POINT

Trailing 13-10 with 5:37 left, Dak Prescott completed a 16-yard pass on third-and-four for an apparent first down. But rookie guard Connor Williams was penalized for holding, negating the first down and making it third-and-14. On the next play, Prescott was sacked and fumbled, and Washington's Preston Smith returned it one yard for a touchdown and a 20-10 lead.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Adrian Peterson turned in a vintage performance. The veteran running back, a street free agent added in August, rushed for 99 yards on 24 carries and helped Washington control the game.

KEY STAT

The Cowboys had not allowed points on their opponents' first drive of the game or the first drive of the third quarter. Washington scored a touchdown on its first drive of the game and a kicked a field goal on its first drive of the third quarter.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys are off this week, and they're 3-4 after seven games. It's going to be a long week for the players as they think about how much opportunity they've wasted in the first seven games. Two games with Philadelphia and games against Washington, Atlanta and New Orleans loom. The road to the playoffs is arduous.