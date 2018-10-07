Instant Analysis: Cowboys vs. Texans

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Houston Texans breaks the tackle of Byron Jones #31 of the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Here's NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's instant analysis of the Cowboys' 19-16 loss to Houston at NRG Stadium.

WHAT IT MEANS: The Cowboys have a big problem as they fall under .500 with their loss to Houston because they have Jacksonville, one of the best teams in the AFC, next week. Their offense has been atrocious on the road, and it ruined a gallant defensive effort Sunday. The game against Jacksonville will be a one of the season's pivotal games.

TURNING POINT: The Cowboys couldn't convert a third-and-1 with Ezekiel Elliott on their only series of overtime and Jason Garrett opted to punt on fourth down. Zach Cunningham blew up the play because Zack Martin was late coming off his initial block to stop and he had a clear lane into the backfield.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: The Cowboys had no answer for DeAndre Hopkins, who showed the value of a No. 1 receiver. He caught nine passes for 151 yards, including a 49-yard catch-and-run in overtime that set up the game-winning field goal.

KEY STAT: The Cowboys forced two turnovers and safety Xavier Woods intercepted their first pass of the season in the final seconds to force overtime.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Cowboys will face Jacksonville, which has one of the NFL's best defenses. And after Kansas City torched the Jaguars for 30 points, they will not be in a good mood. We'll also get to hear Jalen Ramsey disparage the Cowboys' offense and complain that Dallas took Ezekiel Elliott fourth instead of him.