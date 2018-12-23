Instant Analysis: Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay

Randy Gregory #94 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a sack for a touchdown fumble recovery on Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 23, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Here's NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's instant analysis of the Cowboys 27-20 win over Tampa Bay Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

WHAT IT MEANS

The much-maligned Cowboys have won the NFC East title for the second time in three years and the third time in five years. Not bad for a team that started 3-5 and seemed destined to have a new coach in 2019. But Jason Garrett steadied the team, and at the trade deadline he fired offensive line coach Paul Alexander, while the front office acquired receiver Amari Cooper. Those moves triggered a five-game winning streak that positioned the Cowboys to win the NFC East on Sunday.

TURNING POINT

Leading 7-3 in the first quarter, the pass rush flushed Jameis Winston from the pocket and Randy Gregory drilled him from behind, knocking the ball loose. Jaylon Smith scooped up the fumble and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown, giving Dallas a 14-3 lead it never relinquished.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Randy Gregory, suspended for the first four games of this season after violating the league's substance-abuse program, continues to get better. He had a sack and forced fumble that Jaylon Smith returned for a touchdown in the first quarter. Later, he recovered a fumble and returned it inside the Tampa Bay 5-yard-line to set up another touchdown.

KEY STAT

The Cowboys' red-zone offense, 31st in the NFL entering Sunday's game, did better with two touchdowns in three opportunities against Tampa Bay. It was the first time in five games and only the fourth time this season the Cowboys had scored multiple red-zone touchdowns.

WHAT'S NEXT

Coach Jason Garrett usually doesn't like to rest that many players in the last game of the season, but he will probably give some time off to banged up players such Zach Martin, Tyron Smith and DeMarcus Lawrence. If he doesn't, then he'll probably manage their playing time against the Giants. You can do things like that, when you've won the NFC East.