Instant Analysis: Cowboys vs. Rams

Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams scores a 35 yard touchdown in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Here's NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's instant analysis of the Cowboys' 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC Divisional Playoff game at LA Memorial Coliseum.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboys have now lost six consecutive playoff games in the division round, and it has now been 23 years since the Cowboys have played in an NFC Championship game. Every other team in the NFC has been at least twice except the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions, each of whom last appeared in 1991.

TURNING POINT

The Rams stopped Ezekiel Elliott on fourth-and-1 from the Los Angeles 35 on the first play of the fourth quarter. The offensive line created no movement and Elliott never had a chance on the play. Then, the Rams drove 65 yards for a touchdown and a 30-15 lead with 7:16 left in the game.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Todd Gurley, who missed the last two games with a balky knee, gained 115 yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown on a 35-yard run. The Cowboys never slowed him down, which meant they never really had a chance to win.

KEY STAT

The Cowboys, ranked fifth in the NFL this season allowing 96.5 yards rushing per game, gave up a season-high 273 yards. Todd Gurley rushed for 115 and a touchdown and C.J. Anderson rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys will spend the offseason working on new deals for Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence and, perhaps, Ezekiel Elliott and coach Jason Garrett. The front office must also fortify the offense by giving Prescott more weapons on offense. The Cowboys don't have a starter older than 29, so this feels like the beginning of a run owner Jerry Jones hopes ends with a championship for the first time since 1995.