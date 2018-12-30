Instant Analysis: Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Blake Jarwin #89 of the Dallas Cowboys is tackled by Michael Thomas #31 of the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here's NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's instant analysis of the Cowboys' 36-35 win over the New York Giants.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboys ended the 2018 season with their third straight winning season and will make their third trip to the playoffs in the last five years. It was important for the Cowboys to find an offensive rhythm heading into the playoffs -- and they did with four touchdowns in five trips to the red zone. Now, it's all about whether they can win a home playoff game, probably against Seattle.

TURNING POINT

A 30-yard completion from Dak Prescott to Blake Jarwin on second down served as a catalyst on the Cowboys' game-winning drive that ended with a sensational 32-yard touchdown catch by Cole Beasley with 1:12 left in the fourth quarter.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The Cowboys' front office spent the offseason talking about how Blake Jarwin could be a difference-maker this season because he was a bulked up receiver, who make plays down the field. We finally saw that player today. He caught seven passes for 119 yards and touchdowns of 13, 19 and 39 yards.

KEY STAT

The Cowboys' red zone offense, 30th in the NFL entering Sunday's game, had its most productive game of the season with three touchdowns in four trips into the red zone. The other trip ended with a missed 34-yard field by Brett Maher. Improving the red zone offense is one reason why Dak Prescott wanted to play much of the game, even though the Cowboys couldn't improve their playoff position.

WHAT'S NEXT

It's the playoffs for Cowboys, and the reality is the season isn't going to be a success unless they win at least one playoff game, especially at home. Then, the Cowboys will be playing with house money.