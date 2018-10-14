Instant Analysis: Cowboys vs. Jaguars

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Here's NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's instant analysis of the Cowboys' 40-7 win over Jacksonville at AT&T Stadium.

WHAT IT MEANS

Hope reigns in Dallas. The Cowboys were at a crossroads entering this game and their season could've gone down the toilet with a loss or continued toward the playoffs with a win. As many of you predicted, the Cowboys played their best game of the season, dominating on offense and defense, as they rolled one of the AFC's best teams.

TURNING POINT

Trailing 10-0 in the second quarter, Jacksonville drove to the Dallas 32 where they faced a third-and-three. Defensive tackle Malik Collins, who missed the previous three games, used a spin move to get by guard Andrew Norwell and sack Blake Bortles for an eight-yard loss. Jacksonville punted and Dallas drove 84 yards in nine plays for a 17-0 lead on Cole Beasley’s 17-yard touchdown catch.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dak Prescott, maligned much of the season, was sensational against Jacksonville with 183 yards passing, a career-high 82 yards rushing and three total touchdowns -- two passing and one rushing. Prescott showed all the various skills he can use to help the Cowboys win against Jacksonville. Now, he must figure out how to replicate the performance.

KEY STAT

Prescott's 82 yards rushing is the most by a Dallas quarterback since Roger Staubach gained 90 yards on six carries against Philadelphia in 1971.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys will face Washington in a game for at least a share of first place in the NFC East Sunday at FedEx Field. Dallas and Washington are each 3-3 as is Philadelphia, which plays Carolina next week. There aren't a lot of people who figured the Cowboys would have a crack at first place seven weeks into the season after all of their offensive woes this season.