Instant Analysis: Cowboys vs. Falcons

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates rushing for a touchdown against Damontae Kazee #27 of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's instant analysis of the Cowboys’ 22-19 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

WHAT IT MEANS

Dak Prescott has rallied the Cowboys to consecutive road wins with fourth-quarter drives to get the Cowboys back to .500 and set up a showdown with Washington on Thanksgiving Day.

TURNING POINT

Michael Gallup, without a reception all game, caught a 10-yard pass on third-and-five from the Dallas 30 with 1:38 left to keep the Cowboys' game-winning drive alive.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ezekiel Elliott was sensational with 122 yards rushing and a touchdown and 79 yards receiving. He was virtually unstoppable and play-caller Scott Linehan did a good job of getting him the ball in space.

KEY STAT

Ezekiel Elliott had 201 yards in total offense. He's had more than 100 yards from scrimmage 24 times since 2016, the most in the NFL since the Cowboys took him with the fourth pick of that draft.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys will have a chance to avenge an earlier loss to Washington with a win on Thanksgiving Day. Washington will be playing with backup quarterback Colt McCoy because starter Alex Smith broke his ankle and will miss the rest of the season. There's a chance the Cowboys could be in first place five days from now. That's all you can ask heading into December.