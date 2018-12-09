Instant Analysis: Cowboys vs. Eagles - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Instant Analysis: Cowboys vs. Eagles

Amari Cooper scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime

By Jean-Jacques Taylor

Published 2 hours ago

    All Dressed in White
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images
    Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a touchdown reception against Sidney Jones #22 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 9, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

    Here's NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's instant analysis of the Cowboys' 29-23 win over the Eagles.

    WHAT IT MEANS
    The Cowboys, winner of five straight games, have virtually eliminated Philadelphia from the NFC East race and the playoffs. The victory puts the Cowboys in complete control of the division.

    TURNING POINT
    On fourth-and-1 in overtime, Ezekiel Elliott made a defender miss in the backfield and lunged for a first down to give the Cowboys a chance to score the game-winning touchdown.

    PLAYER OF THE GAME
    Amari Cooper continued to make the Cowboys look good for trading a first-round draft pick to Oakland for him. He caught 10 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. He caught touchdowns of 28 and 75 yards Sunday in the fourth quarter.

    KEY STAT
    Dak Prescott fumbled for a league-leading 12th time this season. He has lost six fumbles this year, including one against Philadelphia on Sunday. Prescott's turnovers must stop. The surest metric in the NFL is that turnovers equal losses.

    WHAT'S NEXT
    The Cowboys face Indianapolis, which is tied with three other teams in the AFC at 7-6. The Colts beat Houston last week, and need a win to solidify their playoff position.

