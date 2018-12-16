Instant Analysis: Cowboys vs. Colts

Marlon Mack #25 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here's NBC 5 Cowboys Insider Jean-Jacques Taylor's instant analysis of the Cowboys' 23-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Cowboys' five-game wining streak is over, and they were shut out for the first time since New England did it to them in 2003. The shut out is surprising, the loss is not. The Cowboys just completed a stretch of mentally-grueling games against Philadelphia, Atlanta, Washington, New Orleans and Philadelphia, and it figured they would have an emotional letdown. No team plays at the same emotional peak every week, but if the game were at home, they might've been able to overcome it. On the road against a desperate opponent, the Cowboys had little chance to win.

TURNING POINT

Trailing 7-0 and facing fourth-and-1 from the Indianapolis 3, the Colts destroyed the left side of the Cowboys' offensive line and dropped the running back for a two-yard loss. Then the Colts drove for a field goal as time expired in the first half to take a 10-0 lead.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Marlon Mack is the first player to gain more than 100 yards and score two touchdowns against the Cowboys since Devonta Freeman in Week 3 of the 2015 season. His running allowed the Colts to control the game, so Andrew Luck could throw it when he wanted.

KEY STAT

The Cowboys gave up a first-quarter touchdown for the first time since a 20-17 loss to Washington on Oct. 21. A blocked field goal set up Indianapolis with a short field. Entering Sunday's game, no team had given up fewer points in the first quarter than Dallas. Chicago was second in the NFL, having allowed 35 points.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Cowboys get an opportunity to start a new winning streak and clinch the NFC East title with a home game against Tampa Bay, which is playing pretty much for pride and continued employment at this point of the season. Coach Dirk Koetter is coaching to keep his job and quarterback Jameis Winston, the first player taken in the draft, is playing for another year to be the Bucs' quarterback.