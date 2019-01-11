Allen Hurns isn’t just fighting to get back to the game he has been playing since he was four-years-old, but also to help his teammates win.

“He’s such a team player… he really cares for people. Genuinely. That’s him,” said Hurn’s mother Erica Wilson.

Wilson has been by her son’s side since he had to be carted off the field during the Dallas Cowboy’s wild card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, January 5.

“I wouldn’t look up at the screen,” said Wilson. “But once I saw the cart come out… I lost it. I didn’t know what it was.”

Lessie Brown, Believed to Be Oldest American, Dies at 114

Lessie Brown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, died at the age of 114, according to family members. Brown was believed to be the oldest person living in the United States. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019)

Wilson said all she could do is pray, in hopes of keeping herself calm. She eventually found out it was a dislocated ankle and broken fibula. The injury cringe worthy to so many who were watching the game live.

It wasn’t until after her son’s surgery that she said she really saw how strong he is.

“When I went back in recovery, he woke up and said, ‘Did we win?’ And I said, YES!,” said Wilson.

Hurns went to the Cowboys training facility at The Star in Frisco Friday afternoon for treatment on his injury, but also, to wish his teammates good luck.

“He lit up when he seen his teammates and his teammates seen him. Everybody was like, ‘OMG! Hurns! Hurns are you OK?,’” said Wilson.

The Cowboys left for Los Angeles Friday afternoon without Hurns, but his mom said he will be watching and cheering his teammates on, from his home. Her son, a self-proclaimed “behind-the-scenes kind of guy” didn’t want to go on camera with NBC5, but he did express gratitude for interest in his story and the well wishes from so many.

Wilson calls her son selfless and many of his actions show just that. Hurns wears the number 17 in memory of the 17 high school students who lost their lives on February 14, 2017 at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida when a lone gunman opened fire on the school’s campus. Hurns is from South Florida and said it was just the right thing to do.

His mother said he will be back stronger than ever, thanks to the well-wishes, his family’s support and his strong faith.

“Allen is a true warrior,” said Wilson. “And he is going to do everything to get back because he not only wants to play the game, but he wants to help his teammates win.”

The team is hosting a Watch Party from The Star in Frisco on Saturday. The Fan Fest starts at 1pm. Kickoff is 7:15 p.m.