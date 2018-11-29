INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cowboys vs. New Orleans

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass under pressure from Taylor Stallworth #76 of the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Here’s an instant analysis of the Cowboys’ 13-10 win over the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium.

WHAT IT MEANS: The Cowboys, who have won four straight games, are firmly in control of their playoff fate after their best defensive performance of the year. This is now an elite defense with no qualifiers. They sacked Drew Brees, they intercepted him and they limited an offense averaging 37 points a game to one touchdown.

TURNING POINT: Jourdan Lewis, who narrowly missed a diving interception on the game’s first series, made a diving interception with 2:08 to clinch the Dallas win.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: The Dallas defense dominated one of the best offenses in the NFL, and there was nothing fluky about it. DeMarcus Lawrence set the tone during the week with his statements about hitting the Saints in the mouth - and his teammates backed him up with two sacks, two tackles for loss, six pass deflections and two forced fumble. You can argue it was the best defensive performance of year by any team in the NFL.

KEY STAT: The Cowboys had eight yards and six penalties in the third quarter as New Orleans outscored Dallas 10-0

WHAT'S NEXT: The Cowboys play Philadelphia next week, and they can effectively knock the Eagles out of the NFC East conversation with a win at AT&T Stadium, where they’ll be trying to extend their longest winning streak since 2016.