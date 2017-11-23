INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Here’s an instant analysis of the Cowboys’ 28-6 loss to Los Angeles at AT&T Stadium.
WHAT IT MEANS: The Cowboys have lost three consecutive games and the offense has been abject. The defense did its usual third-quarter disappearing act, which means the odds are pretty good the Cowboys will fail to win double-digit games in consecutive seasons for the 21st consecutive season. The Cowboys, a game under .500, have a chance to even their record at 6-6 with a win over Washington on Thursday.
TURNING POINT: The Cowboys finally made a big play on offense - a 34-yard run by Dak Prescott on a read option - for an apparent touchdown that would’ve pulled Dallas within 9-7. But Tyron Smith was penalized for holding on the play and the Cowboys wound up punting. Then Los Angeles drove 92 yards for a 16-0 lead. For an offensively-challenged team like the Cowboys that was too much to overcome.
PLAYER OF THE GAME: Philip Rivers was sensational. Hepassed for 416 yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys never rattled Rivers, which meant he was in control the entire night.
KEY STAT: The Cowboys went 10 quarters without a touchdown from the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons’ loss to the fourth quarter against Los Angeles, when Rod Smith scored on a two-yard run.
WHAT'S NEXT: The Cowboys will play Washington on Thursday. Garrett will spend all week talking about the importance of focusing on this game - not the big picture - because if they win out they can go 10-6 and still have a shot to make the playoffs. Well, the odds of that happening are beyond slim. Garrett’s biggest task is to stop the free fall we’re witnessing.