The same group that released crash test ratings for SUVs is back with results for bicycle helmets.

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety teamed up with researchers at the Helmet Lab at Virginia Tech to test the protection levels of various helmets.

Every helmet sold in the U.S. must meet government safety standards, but details on a helmet's level of protection has been lacking.

Buoyed by its lab on testing football helmets, researchers at Virginia Tech partnered with IIHS to study bike helmets and formulate a rating guide.

Researchers tried to replicate impact scenarios for bike crashes, including helmets hitting the ground at an angle.

Of the 30 helmet models tested, 24 scored Good or Very Good. Only four received the highest safety rating of five stars.

Photo credit: NBC News

"You might assume that buying the most expensive helmet would give you a safer helmet and it isn't what we saw," said Steve Rowson, Virginia Tech Helmet Lab.

The $200 Bontrager Ballista earned 5 stars, but so did the $75 Specialized Chamonix.

Photo credit: NBC News

What they both had in common was MIPS, or Multidirectional Impact Protection Systems.

You can find the full list of helmet ratings by clicking here.

