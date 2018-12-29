Jonathan Quick #32 of the Los Angeles Kings and Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars in the third period at American Airlines Center on Oct. 23, 2018 in Dallas, Texas.

A day after Stars CEO Jim Lites publicly and forcefully criticized captain Jamie Benn and top-line center Tyler Seguin, the two franchise cornerstones responded by saying they needed to be better, but also expressed surprise and disappointment at the comments.

On Friday morning, Lites reached out to local media members to tear into Benn and Seguin's performances this season, which have fallen short of previous career production. During a 20-plus minute conversation, Lites said the team was "getting terrible play from our top two players" and that they "are consistently out-efforted and outperformed by everybody else's best players."

Following Saturday's morning skate before the Stars take on Detroit, Benn was asked if it was tough to play for Lites following his comments a day prior.

