Hundreds Turn Out for SMU Homecoming Parade

The SMU pony is escorted during the homecoming parade on Saturday.

Hundreds came out to celebrate Southern Methodist University's homecoming parade.

They packed together on campus in University Park.

"I was surprised about the turnout. There are a lots of folks here. We're hoping the students you saw walking around do attend the game," said SMU alumni David Sanchez.

Tailgating has become a tradition for Sanchez and his group of friends, who attended SMU.

"We graduated in about 1989 or 90 for some of us. We've been doing this for 34 years, and we haven't been 8 and 1 ever, so this is really really special," says Sanchez.

Colorful floats, drill teams, and marching bands revved up the crowd.

The Mustangs are rising to the top, three decades of trying to recover from NCAA sanctions.

"Our football team at SMU, that is the main purpose why we're here today," said Tracy Anne Allred, Assistant Dean of Student Life. "We're here to support the team and support our school."

It's a season fans have been dreaming of for a long time.