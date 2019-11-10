How to Watch: Cowboys Host Vikings on Sunday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys host the Minnesota Vikings on NBC's Sunday Night Football in a game with playoff implications for each team.

The Cowboys enter the matchup in first place in the NFC East at 5-3, half a game in front of the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Vikings, at 6-3, are 1 1/2 games back of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.

The matchup will highlight two of the NFL's top rushers, in Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and Minnesota's Dalvin Cook. Cook leads the league with 894 rushing yards, while Elliott is seventh with 741 yards.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and wide receiver Amari Cooper will be on the field for Dallas, while Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen will miss the game with a hamstring injury.

NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys beginning at 6:00pm CT on Sunday, November 10. Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.