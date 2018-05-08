Current men's champion Joey Chestnut, of San Jose, California, holds a tray of hot dogs during the weigh-in for the 2017 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, in Brooklyn, New York, Monday, July 3, 2017. Chestnut weighed-in at 221.5 pounds.

A place in the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest will be on the line in Arlington over Memorial Day weekend.

Nathan's Famous will host the Texas qualifier, presented by Tom Thumb, for its annual Independence Day competition on May 26 at Six Flags Over Texas. The winner of both the men's and women's events will earn on spot in the main event in Coney Island, Brooklyn on the Fourth of July.

"Some of the most accomplished eaters in the world will compete at this event," said Scott Harvey, executive vice president of Nathan's Famous. "But we also are seeking new talent in Arlington to represent our nation on the most patriotic day of the year."

The victors of the qualifier will have their work cut out for them in New York, where they will go head-to-head with reigning men's champion Joey Chestnut and the defending title-holder on the women's side, Miki Sudo.

Chestnut set a Coney Island record in 2017 when he ate 72 hot dogs and buns. He is also the world record holder, having once consumed 73 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Sudo set a personal-best mark of 41 hot dogs and buns last year.

"Competitive eating is the lens through which our humanity is revealed," said Major League Eating Chair George Shea. "Competing against world champ Joey Chestnut on the big stage in Coney Island on July 4th is the dream of any patriot."

Competitors interested in participating in the Arlington qualifier can register through Major League Eating and must be at least 18 years old.