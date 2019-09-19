How the Mavs' Culture Transformed From 'Corrosive' to Inclusive

Dallas Mavericks interim CEO Cynthia Marshall answers questions from the media as Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban listens during a press conference at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday, February 26, 2018. Marshall has been hired by the Mavericks to help clean up after the recent sexual harassment scandal in the front office.

As anniversaries go, this isn't one the Mavericks organization is likely to celebrate.

Acknowledge? Yes. Quietly commemorate it as a time for reflection? Absolutely.

No one can change the reality that last Sept. 19 was one of the most painful days in Mavericks history. But one year later, by all indications, the organization is mended if not healed.

"We've literally turned the corner," Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall says.

A year ago Thursday, ESPN viewers watched Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's at-times tearful response to a seven-month investigation that confirmed "numerous instances" of sexual harassment and other improper conduct within his franchise's business operations.

