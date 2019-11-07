How a 5-Person Committee Shaped the Stars' Winter Classic Uniforms - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
How a 5-Person Committee Shaped the Stars' Winter Classic Uniforms

They were open to different color helmets, gloves, pants and skates

By Matthew DeFranks - The Dallas Morning News

Published 1 minute ago

    An up-close look at the Dallas Stars' Winter Classic jersey. (Published Nov. 7, 2019)

    Across 85 days, with a video chat meeting that banned the use of cellphones and a five-person committee that included the owner and four pillars of design laid out by the team, the Stars arrived at their Winter Classic uniform.

    Unveiled on Wednesday morning, the Stars revealed an aesthetic that drew from the city’s hockey history as the Dallas Texans in the 1940s and steered clear of any reference to the franchise’s past in Minnesota. The Stars will play the Predators in the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day in the Cotton Bowl, the southernmost outdoor game in NHL history.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

