Honor, Respect: Teaching Dallas Youth Through Football

After a violent summer in Dallas, there were calls to create more community. At one nonprofit, they created something that has never been done quite like this before -- a youth sports league.

The "North Oak Cliff Eagles" are helping kids turn to the football field to encourage them to get out and stay fit, all while playing a sport that teaches honor, respect and discipline.

"Those three values can take a kid anywhere in life that they want to be...as long as they adhere to it," said Founder, Owner and Coach Bobby Renio.

For more than 20 years, the founders of the North Oak Cliff Eagles, has been in the community coaching and mentoring kids. It was an opportunity to do something in North Oak Cliff that has never been done: Bring football and cheer to the area.

And, for the past two years, the North Oak Cliff Eagles has provided free speed and agility camps for kids ages 4 to 12 years old.

Renio says the relationships formed go far beyond the field.

"Lets keep them off the streets, lets put them in a different place than being on those streets and doing those things that I've seen so many kids fall into. I was just fortunate in my life that I had coaches that pushed me, and pushed me, and pushed me to get to that next level, to put in the work," Renio said.

Renio also tells us about 90-percent of the playing equipment comes out of pocket. He wants to encourage his young athletes, and make sure they're set up for success.