K-Lani Nava became the first female to play in, and win, a Texas high school football championship game when she suited up as the kicker for Strawn High School in the Class 1A Six-Man Division II championship game at AT&T Stadium Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017)

Strawn Kicker is First Female to Play and Win a Texas H.S. Football Championship Game

A North Texas student who made national headlines for breaking gender barriers in football will set a new first.

K-Lani Nava, 18, of Strawn, was the first girl to play in a Texas high school football state championship and would go on to become the first to win one as well.

Nava will now trade in her cleats for a diploma as the high school kicker graduates Friday night.

“I’m the first high school student in Strawn to graduate college before high school with an associates degree,” Nava said.

Nava will attend Texas A&M University at Galveston and study Marine Biology.

“I’m excited but scared at the same time,” Nava said. “I’ve been in this town my whole life and leaving it is just mind-blowing to me.”

Since her championship win, young girls from all over have reached out to her; hoping to learn life lessons.

But, Nava says after one last All Star game in early June she will give up sports to concentrate on academics.

Nava said she wants all the little girls who looked up to her to look inside themselves. She wants them to believe in themselves and that they already have what it takes to surpass even her accomplishments.

“You can do anything you put your mind to. You hear it in movies and everything, but it is so true,” Nava said. “To live through it – you realize how true it is.”

