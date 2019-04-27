Hintz Scores 2 Goals, Stars Even Series at 1-1

The Dallas Stars beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 to even their Western Conference semifinal series at 1-1 Saturday afternoon at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The Stars got on the board first, when Roope Hintz beat St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington just over seven minutes into the first period. After that, the game's next three goals came in a hurry.

First, Dallas rookie Miro Heiskanen scored his second goal of the postseason on a feed from Hintz and Matz Zuccarello. Forty-six seconds later, Colton Parayko cut the Stars' lead in half, and just 26 seconds after that Mattias Janmark extended the Dallas lead to 3-2.

In all, the Stars and Blues combined to score three goals in a span of one minute and 12 seconds.

Early in the third period, St. Louis' Jaden Schwartz scored his fifth postseason goal to make it 3-2.

Hintz added an empty net goal with three seconds left to give the Stars' their final margin of victory.

Game 3 of the series Monday at 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.