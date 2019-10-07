High School Senior With Down Syndrome Scores Touchdown

Something good happened to a senior on the Sherman High School varsity football team, something he never expected, but his coach knew he deserved. (Published 26 minutes ago)

High School football is a big deal in North Texas. Every time a team steps on the field, they are playing to win.

But recently, something good happened to a senior on the Sherman High School varsity football team.

Walker Wedell ran for his first touchdown ever. Wedell has Down syndrome, and with the help of not only his teammates but also players from the team they were playing, Wedell scored.

Wedell’s coach, JD Martinez, said his dedication has not gone unnoticed. In fact, because of his hard work, Martinez and his staff thought it would be a great idea to allow Walker an opportunity to get off the sidelines and into a game. Martinez ran the idea by Head Coach Bill Poe of Justin Northwest High School and made plans for a special play for Walker to occur during the SHS homecoming game on Sept. 20, 2019.

Sherman high was winning 16-0 by the end of the second quarter. With no time on the clock, both coaches decided it was time for Wedell to play. As the teams lined up for the play — a play that Walker has gone through many times at practice — the entire stadium audience was on their feet, and Walker's classmates were yelling "Walker! Walker! Walker!" from the student section.

Sherman won homecoming 23-6. For everyone on the field, it was a win to be able to take part in a life-changing experience.