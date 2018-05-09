The Texas high school football world will continue to descend on AT&T Stadium each December for at least two more years.

All 12 Texas public high school football state championship games will be played in Arlington in 2018 and 2019, the University Interscholastic League announced Wednesday.

"We are pleased to bring the UIL Football State Championships back to AT&T Stadium for another two years," said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. "The UIL is excited to showcase the best high school football in Texas during this unique championship experience."

Texas high school athletics are divided into six classifications, 1A through 6A. Each classification is split into two divisions, based on school enrollment, for the football playoffs.

The five largest classifications play 11-man football, while 1A schools play six-man football.

AT&T Stadium hosted all 11-man championship games from 2011-14 and 2016-17.

The 2015 state championship games were played at Houston's NRG Stadium.