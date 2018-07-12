Is this the craziest buzzer-beater you have ever seen?

This South Garland High School rising senior, Chris Harris Jr., stole the ball, turned and fired a three, all in the final second of the game.

This was at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in Georgia, one of the top AAU tournaments in the country, and the Texas A&M verbal commit did not disappoint - Courtside Films got the footage.

He's a four-star recruit, according to several recruit-ranking websites, and after that shot we're wondering what else he needs to get that 5th star.

Harris plays for Houston Hoops, which features a few other North Texas talents, but he definitely stole the show with this one.

It was one of ESPN's Top 10 plays; do not be surprised if you see him on the highlight reel more in the future.